The Stranglers Biography (Wikipedia)
The Stranglers are an English rock band who emerged via the punk rock scene. Scoring some 23 UK top 40 singles and 17 UK top 40 albums to date in a career spanning four decades, the Stranglers are one of the longest-surviving and most "continuously successful" bands to have originated in the UK punk scene.
Formed as the Guildford Stranglers on 11 September 1974 in Guildford, Surrey, they originally built a following within the mid-1970s pub rock scene. While their aggressive, no-compromise attitude identified them as one of the instigators of the UK punk rock scene that followed, their idiosyncratic approach rarely followed any single musical genre and the group went on to explore a variety of musical styles, from new wave, art rock and gothic rock through the sophisti-pop of some of their 1980s output.
They had major mainstream success with their 1982 single "Golden Brown". Their other hits include "No More Heroes", "Peaches", "Always the Sun" and "Skin Deep" and the 2003 Top 40 hit "Big Thing Coming", which was seen as a return to form.
- "Let's be honest, we were getting a bit stale" - The Stranglers' JJ Burnel talks collaborative creativityhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04t3glw.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04t3glw.jpg2017-02-16T15:40:00.000ZStranglers bassist JJ Burnel looks back at the group's unorthodox approach to band roles as part of their creative process.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04t3gmd
- The Stranglers' JJ Burnel on winning the 2016 Punk Rock World Cuphttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03x6jys.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03x6jys.jpg2016-06-03T18:22:00.000ZLammo chats to JJ Burnel about The Stranglers' award-winning, four decade long career. His band triumphed, after beating defending champions The Clash in the Punk World Cup Final.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03x6k21
- JJ Burnel chats to Liz Kershawhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03lmhh0.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03lmhh0.jpg2016-03-05T16:34:00.000ZLiz catches up with JJ Burnel on the phone.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03lmhwt
- Jean-Jacques Burnel - My 70shttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03knz4g.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03knz4g.jpg2016-02-28T16:59:00.000ZJean-Jacques Burnel - My 70shttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03knz4n
- The Stranglers chat with Steve Lamacqhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01f29q1.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01f29q1.jpg2013-08-12T20:00:00.000ZThe Stranglers chat with Steve Lamacq about their first performance at Wembley Stadium.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01f29sm
Golden Brown
Hanging Around
All Day And All Of The Night
Always The Sun
Duchess
Strange Little Girl
Down In The Sewer
Something Better Change
T in the Park: 2014
Proms 2013: Prom 40: 6 Music Prom
