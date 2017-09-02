Lillian FuchsBorn 18 November 1901. Died 5 October 1995
Lillian Fuchs
1901-11-18
Lillian Fuchs Biography (Wikipedia)
Lillian Fuchs (November 18, 1901 – October 5, 1995), an American violist, teacher and composer, is considered to be among the finest instrumentalists of her time. She hailed from a musically talented family: her brothers, Joseph Fuchs, a violinist, and Harry Fuchs, a cellist, performed with her on numerous commercial recordings. Her children and grandchildren continue in her footsteps.
Lillian Fuchs Tracks
Suite No. 2 in D Minor BWV.1008
Johann Sebastian Bach
Suite No. 2 in D Minor BWV.1008
Suite No. 2 in D Minor BWV.1008
