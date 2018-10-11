Shaznay LewisBorn 14 October 1975
Tricia Marie "Shaznay" Lewis (born 14 October 1975 in Islington, London) is an English singer, songwriter, and member of girl group All Saints. Lewis has co-written most of the group's songs, including number one singles: "Bootie Call", "Pure Shores" and international smash hit single "Never Ever".
Lewis launched a short solo career in 2004 with her debut solo album, Open, and singles "Never Felt Like This Before" and "You". She has written for other artists such as Stooshe, co-writing their hit single "Black Heart" and co-writing for Mutya Keisha Siobhan.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
