Tricia Marie "Shaznay" Lewis (born 14 October 1975 in Islington, London) is an English singer, songwriter, and member of girl group All Saints. Lewis has co-written most of the group's songs, including number one singles: "Bootie Call", "Pure Shores" and international smash hit single "Never Ever".

Lewis launched a short solo career in 2004 with her debut solo album, Open, and singles "Never Felt Like This Before" and "You". She has written for other artists such as Stooshe, co-writing their hit single "Black Heart" and co-writing for Mutya Keisha Siobhan.