Essential LogicFormed 1978. Disbanded 1980
Essential Logic
1978
Essential Logic Biography (Wikipedia)
Essential Logic are an English post-punk band formed in 1978 by saxophonist Lora Logic after leaving X-Ray Spex. The band initially consisted of Lora on vocals, Phil Legg on guitar and vocals, William Bennett (later of Whitehouse) on guitar, Mark Turner on bass guitar, Rich Tea on drums and Dave Wright on saxophone. Turner was later replaced by Jon Oliver on bass. The band split in 1981 and reformed in 2001.
Essential Logic Tracks
Fanfare In The Garden
Wake Up
Aerosol Burns
Shaby Abbot
Quality Wax Crayon OK
