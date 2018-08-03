Spider LocBorn 21 January 1979
Spider Loc
1979-01-21
Spider Loc Biography (Wikipedia)
Curtis Williams (born January 19, 1979), more commonly known as Spider Loc, is an American rapper and actor. He was formally signed to G-Unit Records. Loc was also the CEO of G-Unit West.
Spider Loc Tracks
I Don't Know Officer (feat. Lloyd Banks, Prodigy, Spider Loc & Mase)
50 Cent
