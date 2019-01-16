Dave Lee (born 18 June 1964) is a British DJ and house music producer, also known by the stage name Joey Negro. He has released music under a variety of pseudonyms, including Jakatta, Doug Willis, Raven Maize, Sessomatto as well as being part of The Sunburst Band. Lee has scored a number of Top 40 hits, among them "American Dream", "So Lonely" and "My Vision", all under the name Jakatta.