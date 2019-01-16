JakattaBorn 18 June 1964
Jakatta
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05kttkb.jpg
1964-06-18
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a9640bb5-024c-4bc2-9d07-cf5a061a0929
Jakatta Biography (Wikipedia)
Dave Lee (born 18 June 1964) is a British DJ and house music producer, also known by the stage name Joey Negro. He has released music under a variety of pseudonyms, including Jakatta, Doug Willis, Raven Maize, Sessomatto as well as being part of The Sunburst Band. Lee has scored a number of Top 40 hits, among them "American Dream", "So Lonely" and "My Vision", all under the name Jakatta.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jakatta Tracks
Sort by
American Dream
Jakatta
American Dream
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05kttkb.jpglink
American Dream
Last played on
My Vision (feat. Seal)
Jakatta
My Vision (feat. Seal)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05kttkb.jpglink
My Vision (feat. Seal)
Last played on
So Lonely
Jakatta
So Lonely
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05kttkb.jpglink
So Lonely
Last played on
American Dream
Jakatta Cywir
American Dream
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
American Dream
Performer
Last played on
American Dream
Jakatta
American Dream
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05kttkb.jpglink
American Dream
Last played on
Untitled
Jakatta
Untitled
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05kttkb.jpglink
Untitled
Last played on
American Dream (Afterlife Mix)
Jakatta
American Dream (Afterlife Mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05kttkb.jpglink
American Dream (Afterlife Mix)
Last played on
The Other World
Jakatta
The Other World
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05kttkb.jpglink
The Other World
Last played on
Playlists featuring Jakatta
Upcoming Events
23
May
2019
Joey Negro, 2manydjs (DJ Set), Erol Alkan, Prins Thomas, James Lavelle, PBR Streetgang, Birds of Paradise, Justin Robertson, Warmduscher, Ivan Smagghe, Vox Low, Jennifer Cardini, Pete Herbert, Tronik Youth, Bill Brewster, MARC REBILLET, Zombies In Miami, chida, Kuniyuki Takahashi, Andy Blake, bawrut, Identified Patient, Apiento, Charles Green, Nancy Noise, Donna Leake, Man Power (UK), Willikens & Ivkovic and Forriner
The Hop Farm, Paddock Wood, UK
Jakatta Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist