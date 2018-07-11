Tracy Silverman is an American violinist, composer, and producer.

Born in Peekskill, New York and raised in Beloit, Wisconsin, he attended Beloit Memorial High School but left after two years when he was sixteen to enter the Chicago Musical College. He studied classical music at Juilliard but also performs avant-garde jazz, contemporary classical music, and rock on the electric violin and six-string fretted and fretless instruments.

He recorded his debut solo album for Windham Hill and appeared on many of the label's compilations. He was a violinist with the Turtle Island String Quartet and has performed with pianist Jim Brickman and composer Terry Riley.

He performed at the gala opening of Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles where he was the featured soloist, performing with cellist Yo Yo Ma in the premiere of John Adams's composition The Dharma at Big Sur.

He has taught at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee and has been an instructor at Mark O'Connor's String Camps.