Muscles
Muscles Biography (Wikipedia)
Chris Copulos (born 1986 or 1987), better known by his stage name Muscles, is an Australian electronica musician. Muscles' debut album Guns Babes Lemonade was released in Australia on 29 September 2007. The album entered the Australian ARIA Album Chart at No. 14 on 8 October 2007, reaching No. 3 on the Australian Artist Chart and No. 1 on the Dance Album Chart in its first week.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Muscles Tracks
