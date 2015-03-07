Cedric BurnsideBorn 26 August 1978
Cedric Burnside
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1978-08-26
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a95a64a9-b9f7-4545-a24d-a95907114c15
Cedric Burnside Biography (Wikipedia)
Cedric O. Burnside (born August 26, 1978) is an American electric blues drummer, guitarist, singer and songwriter. He is the son of blues drummer Calvin Jackson and grandson of blues singer, songwriter, and guitarist R. L. Burnside.
Amongst many others, Burnside has played drums, either live or on record, with R. L. Burnside, Jessie Mae Hemphill, John Hermann, Kenny Brown, Richard Johnston, Jimmy Buffett, T-Model Ford, Paul "Wine" Jones, Widespread Panic, Afrissippi, and the Jon Spencer Blues Explosion.
Burnside won his fourth overall, and third consecutive Blues Music Award in May 2014, in the category of 'Instrumentalist - Drums'.
Cedric Burnside Tracks
Sort by
Miss Maybelle
Cedric Burnside
Miss Maybelle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Miss Maybelle
Last played on
She Don't Love Me No More (feat. Lightnin' Malcolm)
Cedric Burnside
She Don't Love Me No More (feat. Lightnin' Malcolm)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
She Don't Love Me No More (feat. Lightnin' Malcolm)
Last played on
Playlists featuring Cedric Burnside
