George MathesonBorn 27 March 1842. Died 28 August 1906
George Matheson Biography (Wikipedia)
Rev Dr George Matheson DD FRSE (27 March 1842 – 28 August 1906) was a Scottish minister and hymn writer. He was blind from his youth.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
