Bob Rivers
Bob Rivers Biography
Robert Rivers (born July 7, 1956 in Branford, Connecticut) is a retired American rock and roll radio on-air personality in the Pacific Northwest, as well as a prolific producer and songwriter of parody songs, most famous for his Christmas song parodies. His album Twisted Christmas was certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America.
Rivers' last regular radio program, The Bob Rivers Show with Bob, Spike and Joe, was broadcast on Seattle oldies station KJR-FM until August 8, 2014, ending a 25-year run in the Seattle market.
Rivers played keyboards for a cover band affiliated with the show, Spike and the Impalers, until 2015.
It's The Most Fattening Time Of The Year
It's The Most Fattening Time Of The Year
There's a Santa that looks a lot like Elvis
There's a Santa that looks a lot like Elvis
Walking Round In Women's Underwear
Walking Round In Women's Underwear
Getting Fatter All The Time
Getting Fatter All The Time
The Twelve Pains Of Christmas
The Twelve Pains Of Christmas
