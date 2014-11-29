Shelly FairchildBorn 23 August 1977
Shelly Fairchild
1977-08-23
Shelly Fairchild Biography (Wikipedia)
Shelly Fairchild (born August 23, 1977) is an American music recording artist. Signed to Columbia Records in 2004, she released her debut album Ride in early 2005. It produced the single "You Don't Lie Here Anymore", a No. 35 on the Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks (now Hot Country Songs) charts.
Shelly Fairchild Tracks
I Just Want You
