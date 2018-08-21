MatthewDavid
MatthewDavid
Matthew McQueen, better known by his stage name Matthewdavid, is an American record producer from Atlanta, Georgia. He is based in Los Angeles, California. He is a co-founder of Leaving Records. He has collaborated with Dog Bite, Sun Araw, and Serengeti.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia.
Tallahassee Tapes
Betta Way
Sailboat Voyage
Into The Night Instrumental
Secret Rooms Of Tokyo
Singing flats
Artforms
In My World
Floor Music Feat. Niki Randa
International
No Need to Worry/Mean too Much (Suite) - Brainfeeder
Like You Mean It
All you'll never know
Noche y día / San Raphael
Know you're not alone
Disk Selection 14 (Asura Remix)
Unknown Title (Dem Hunger Orange Bike Seemix)
