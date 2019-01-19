Lil Jon (born Jonathan Smith), is an American Grammy Award winning rapper, record producer, and DJ. He is best known as one of the key innovators and driving force behind the sub hip/hop music genre Crunk. He was the frontman and main producer of the multi-platinum selling rap group Lil Jon & The East Side Boyz from 1995 thru 2006. Lil Jon produced and is a featured artist, along with fellow rapper Ludacris on the song "Yeah!" by Usher. The trio earned a Grammy Award for Best Rap/Sung Performance. As a solo artist, Lil Jon continues to produce, release, and appear on numerous chart topping singles, across several popular music genres. In 2014, he collaboration with DJ Snake and released the EDM mega hit,Turn Down For What. The song won multiple awards including Billboard Music Award for Top Dance/Electronic Song. Since 2013, he has also held continuous DJ residencies in Las Vegas.