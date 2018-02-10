Christian WolffAmerican composer of experimental classical music. Born 8 March 1934
Christian Wolff
1934-03-08
Christian Wolff Biography (Wikipedia)
Christian G. Wolff (born March 8, 1934) is an American composer of experimental classical music.
Christian Wolff Tracks
Isn't This a Time (version for 5 bass clarinets)
Christian Wolff
Isn't This a Time (version for 5 bass clarinets)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br143.jpglink
Isn't This a Time (version for 5 bass clarinets)
Last played on
Long Throw [Excerpt]
David Behrman
Long Throw [Excerpt]
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br143.jpglink
Long Throw [Excerpt]
Long Throw [Excerpt]
Last played on
Banjo Player
Christian Wolff
Banjo Player
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br143.jpglink
Banjo Player
Banjo Player
Last played on
Tilbury 4
Christian Wolff
Tilbury 4
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br143.jpglink
Tilbury 4
Tilbury 4
Last played on
Edges
Christian Wolff
Edges
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br143.jpglink
Edges
Edges
Last played on
Duo For Pianists One
Christian Wolff
Duo For Pianists One
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br143.jpglink
Duo For Pianists One
Performer
Last played on
Sonata for 3 Pianos
Christian Wolff
Sonata for 3 Pianos
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br143.jpglink
Sonata for 3 Pianos
Sonata for 3 Pianos
Last played on
Sailing By
Christian Wolff
Sailing By
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br143.jpglink
Sailing By
Sailing By
Last played on
Ashbery Madrigals
Exaudi
Ashbery Madrigals
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br143.jpglink
Ashbery Madrigals
Ashbery Madrigals
Evening Shade
Exaudi
Evening Shade
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br143.jpglink
Evening Shade
Evening Shade
Metal & Breath
Christian Wolff
Metal & Breath
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br143.jpglink
Metal & Breath
Performer
Metal & Breath
Performer
Ordinary Matter, version for two orchestras
Christian Wolff
Ordinary Matter, version for two orchestras
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br143.jpglink
Ordinary Matter, version for two orchestras
Wavetrain
David Behrman
Wavetrain
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br143.jpglink
Wavetrain
Wavetrain
For One, Two or Three People
Christian Wolff
For One, Two or Three People
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br143.jpglink
For One, Two or Three People
For One, Two or Three People
Madrigals
Christian Wolff
Madrigals
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br143.jpglink
Madrigals
Madrigals
Last played on
Prelude 5
Sally Pinkas
Prelude 5
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br143.jpglink
Prelude 5
Prelude 5
Last played on
Incidental Music
Christian Wolff
Incidental Music
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br143.jpglink
Incidental Music
Incidental Music
Last played on
Prelude No.5
Yvar Mikhashoff
Prelude No.5
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br143.jpglink
Prelude No.5
Prelude No.5
Last played on
Burdocks (opening extract)
Christian Wolff
Burdocks (opening extract)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br143.jpglink
Burdocks (opening extract)
Burdocks (opening extract)
Last played on
Peace March 1 (opening extract)
Christian Wolff
Peace March 1 (opening extract)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br143.jpglink
Peace March 1 (opening extract)
Last played on
Tectonics 2014: Wolff/Behrman
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ep62fx
City Halls
2014-05-10T08:49:28
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01rnrtq.jpg
10
May
2014
Tectonics 2014: Wolff/Behrman
21:30
City Halls
Tectonics 2014: Meet the Artists
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e2mj3d
St Andrew’s in the Square, Glasgow
2014-05-09T08:49:28
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01pn081.jpg
9
May
2014
Tectonics 2014: Meet the Artists
18:30
St Andrew’s in the Square, Glasgow
Tectonics 2014: Opening Night Concert
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ewhc6q
St Andrew’s in the Square, Glasgow
2014-05-09T08:49:28
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01rns1v.jpg
9
May
2014
Tectonics 2014: Opening Night Concert
19:30
St Andrew’s in the Square, Glasgow
Proms 2012: Prom 47: Cage Centenary Celebration
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e3gc8g
Royal Albert Hall
2012-08-17T08:49:28
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p00xkf0r.jpg
17
Aug
2012
Proms 2012: Prom 47: Cage Centenary Celebration
Royal Albert Hall
