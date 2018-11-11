The Deep River BoysFormed 1936. Disbanded 1986
The Deep River Boys
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1936
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a9520b6d-6ada-4b93-9d20-2131e431fb2f
The Deep River Boys Biography (Wikipedia)
The Deep River Boys were an American gospel music group active from the mid-1930s and into the 1980s. The group performed spirituals, gospel, and R&B.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Deep River Boys Tracks
Sort by
That`s right
The Deep River Boys
That`s right
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
That`s right
Last played on
That Lucky Old Sun
The Deep River Boys
That Lucky Old Sun
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
That Lucky Old Sun
Last played on
Love Me Tender
The Deep River Boys
Love Me Tender
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love Me Tender
Last played on
May the Good Lord bless and keep you
The Deep River Boys
May the Good Lord bless and keep you
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
May the Good Lord bless and keep you
Last played on
What Did He Say? (The Mumbling Song)
The Deep River Boys
What Did He Say? (The Mumbling Song)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
What Did He Say? (The Mumbling Song)
Last played on
The Deep River Boys Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist