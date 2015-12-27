Arthur FarwellBorn 23 March 1872. Died 20 January 1952
1872-03-23
Arthur Farwell (March 23, 1872 – January 20, 1952) was an American composer, conductor, educationalist, lithographer, esoteric savant, and music publisher. Interested in American Indian music, he became associated with the Indianist movement and founded the Wa-Wan Press to publish music in this genre. He combined teaching, composing and conducting in his career, working on both coasts and in Michigan.
Invocation: With dignity, slowly from Impressions of the Wo-Wan Ceremony of the Omahas
Wild Nights!
