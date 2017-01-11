The EdgeU2 guitarist David Evans. Born 8 August 1961
The Edge Biography (Wikipedia)
David Howell Evans (born 8 August 1961), better known by his stage name the Edge (or just Edge), is an Irish musician and songwriter best known as the lead guitarist, keyboardist and backing vocalist of the rock band U2. A member of the group since its inception, he has recorded 14 studio albums with the band as well as one solo record. As a guitarist, the Edge has crafted a minimalistic and textural style of playing. His use of a rhythmic delay effect yields a distinctive sound that has become a signature of U2's music.
The Edge was born in England to a Welsh family, and was raised in Ireland after the Evans family moved there. In 1976, at Mount Temple Comprehensive School he formed a band with his fellow students and elder brother Dik that would evolve into U2. Inspired by the ethos of punk rock and its basic arrangements, the group began to write its own material. They eventually became one of the most successful acts in popular music, with albums such as 1987's The Joshua Tree and 1991's Achtung Baby. Over the years, the Edge has experimented with various guitar effects and introduced influences from several genres of music into his own style, including American roots music, industrial music, and alternative rock. With U2, the Edge has also played keyboards, co-produced their 1993 record Zooropa, and occasionally served as co-lyricist. The Edge met his second wife Morleigh Steinberg through her collaborations with the band.
- U2's Edge chats to Jo & Simonhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06pnjv9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06pnjv9.jpg2018-10-23T18:25:00.000ZThe rock icons' lead guitarist talks about the band's current UK tour.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06pndmb
U2's Edge chats to Jo & Simon
- Who put U2 off when they turned up at their gig?!https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06pnmd0.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06pnmd0.jpg2018-10-23T18:25:00.000ZEdge tells Jo and Simon about the rock icons that put U2 off their stride at an early gighttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06pndmr
Who put U2 off when they turned up at their gig?!
The Edge Tracks
Sort by
Rowena's Theme
Bullet the Blue Sky
Get Out of Your Own Way
Van Diemen's Land
Hold On To Your Dreams
Snake Charmer (Reprise)
Snake Charmer (Francois Kevorkian Edit)
Snake Charmer
Latest The Edge News
The Edge Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Who put U2 off when they turned up at their gig?!
-
Is this really U2’s last ever tour?
-
U2's Edge chats to Jo & Simon
-
"Most fun ever on tour with those guys" - Noel Gallagher on partying hard with U2
-
Go backstage with U2 on their colossal Joshua Tree tour in Brazil (U2 at the BBC)
-
U2 at the BBC - Trailer
-
U2 go record shopping in São Paulo
-
Edge: "U2 albums never get finished, just released!"
-
Edge: "U2's new single is influenced by Oscar Wilde...and Motown"
-
Edge talks brand new U2!