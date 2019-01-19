National Philharmonic OrchestraOf London, mostly film music. Formed 1964
National Philharmonic Orchestra
1964
Biography (Wikipedia)
The National Philharmonic Orchestra was a British orchestra created exclusively for recording purposes. It was founded by RCA Records producer and conductor Charles Gerhardt and orchestra leader and contractor Sidney Sax. The orchestra was created partly due to the requirements of an extensive recording project for the Reader's Digest.
Torn Curtain (1966) - Prelude
Bernard Herrmann
Tambourin (Le Triomphe de la Republique)
François-Joseph Gossec
Beneath the 12-Mile Reef; The Sea - The Lagoon
Bernard Herrmann
O Holy Night
Adolphe Adam
Christmas Rhapsody
National Philharmonic Orchestra
The Sea Hawk (Main title; Reunion; Finale)
Erich Wolfgang Korngold
Chopin's 'Valse'
National Philharmonic Orchestra
Soirées musicales (Tirolese; Bolero; Tarantella)
Benjamin Britten
Salve Sidus Polonorum - Cantata in honour of St Wojciech (Adalbertus) (Op.72)
Henryk Mikolaj Górecki
Tre sbirri... Una carozza... Presto - Te Deum
Giacomo Puccini
Coppélia (Prelude; Mazurka; Waltz)
Léo Delibes
The Charge of the Light Brigade (March)
Max Steiner
German Dance No1 In C Major
National Philharmonic Orchestra
PSYCHO
Bernard Herrmann
Suite from Hamlet: The Ghost
Dmitri Shostakovich
O sole mio
Eduardo di Capua
Citizen Kane - suite from the film music
Bernard Herrmann
E lucevan le stelle (Tosca)
Giacomo Puccini
Matinées musicales, Op 24 (Waltz)
Benjamin Britten
Soirées musicales, Op 9 (No 1, March)
Benjamin Britten
My Anguished Thought (Le Villi)
Giacomo Puccini
Tarantella (Cinderella: Act III)
Johann Strauss II
A Streetcar Named Desire (1951) Main Title and Blanchie
Alex North
Hora Staccato
Grigoras Dinicu
Intermezzo Cavelleria Rusticana
National Philharmonic Orchestra
Double Indemnity: Mrs Dietrichson, The Conspiracy
Miklós Rózsa
William Tell (Overture)
Gioachino Rossini
King's Row Suite
Erich Wolfgang Korngold
Pagliacci: 'Recitar!... Vesti la giubba'
Ruggero Leoncavallo
Giovanna d'Arco (Overture)
Giuseppe Verdi
La forza del destino (Overture)
Giuseppe Verdi
Psycho (Prelude)
Bernard Herrmann
The Prince and the Pauper (1937): "Main Title" "The Boys Go To Play" "Epilogue"
Erich Wolfgang Korngold
Czardas
Vittorio Monti
Now Voyager - Suite
Max Steiner
Total Recall (1990): The Dream
Jerry Goldsmith
Un Ballo In Maschera - Act II - ma dall'arido
Giuseppe Verdi
Soirées musicales, Op 9
Benjamin Britten
Intermezzo
Gianandrea Gavazzeni
La traviata (Act 1 Prelude)
Giuseppe Verdi
Gone With The Wind (1939): Main Title / Apotheosis
Max Steiner
Luisa Miller (Overture)
Giuseppe Verdi
