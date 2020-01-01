Collectif Métissé
Collectif Métissé is a musical group with members coming from Bordeaux with artists bringing in various influences and genres, with influences ranging from zouk to ragga, resulting in an appealing mix for radio broadcasts and usage in night venues. They became famous with "Laisse-toi aller bébé" that reached number two in the summer of 2009, becoming a big summer hit.
