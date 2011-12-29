John MacleanFormer member of The Beta Band.
John Maclean Biography (Wikipedia)
John Maclean is a Scottish film director, screenwriter and musician. He is best known for writing and directing the 2015 film Slow West and as a former member of the indie rock band The Beta Band.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
John Maclean Tracks
Calum Crubach/Muilleann Dubh/Sleepy Maggie/Scotsville Reel
A Chailleach Leis An Triall
Oran na Muilne
kennedy st march
