Talking Heads Biography (Wikipedia)
Talking Heads were an American rock band formed in 1975 in New York City and active until 1991. The band comprised David Byrne (lead vocals, guitar), Chris Frantz (drums), Tina Weymouth (bass), and Jerry Harrison (keyboards, guitar). Described by the critic Stephen Thomas Erlewine as "one of the most critically acclaimed bands of the '80s," the group helped to pioneer new wave music by integrating elements of punk, art rock, funk, and world music with avant-garde sensibilities and an anxious, clean-cut image.
Former art school students who became involved in the 1970s New York punk scene, Talking Heads released its debut album, Talking Heads: 77, to positive reviews in 1977. They subsequently collaborated with the producer Brian Eno on a trio of experimental and critically acclaimed releases: More Songs About Buildings and Food (1978), Fear of Music (1979), and Remain in Light (1980). After a hiatus, the band hit its commercial peak in 1983 with the U.S. Top 10 hit "Burning Down the House" and released the concert film Stop Making Sense, directed by Jonathan Demme. The band released several more albums, including their best-selling LP Little Creatures (1985), before disbanding in 1991.
- Reasons To Be Cheerful With David Byrnehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05wsf5b.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05wsf5b.jpg2018-01-31T17:42:00.000ZLauren catches up with David ahead of the release of his new solo album American Utopia. He talks about the power of music to provide solidarity, grassroots creativity, and more.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05wps4j
Reasons To Be Cheerful With David Byrne
- Is David Byrne the greatest man in rock?https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05qkygv.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05qkygv.jpg2017-12-09T09:28:00.000ZComedian Bill Bailey on why the Talking Heads frontman is his hero...https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05qktl8
Is David Byrne the greatest man in rock?
Talking Heads Tracks
Sort by
The Book I Read
And She Was
Road To Nowhere
Once In A Lifetime
This Must Be The Place (Naive Melody)
Radio Head
Burning Down The House
Psycho Killer
Slippery People
Latest Talking Heads News
Talking Heads Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
The team designing football crests for bands
-
David Byrne: How art school led me to New York
-
6 Questions for... David Byrne
-
David Byrne talks to Elizabeth Alker about American Utopia
-
How varied are your musical tastes?
-
What music are you a fan of?
-
David Byrne: "All the musicians will be mobile - we've never tried that before!"
-
Reasons To Be Cheerful With David Byrne
-
How school orchestras and Black Sabbath inspired Boy Azooga
-
Is David Byrne the greatest man in rock?