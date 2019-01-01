Safura Alizadeh (Azerbaijani: Səfurə Alizadeh; (born 20 September 1992) is an Azerbaijani singer, actress and saxophonist. Aliyeva took part in the Eurovision Song Contest 2010, where she brought Azerbaijan on 5th place, with the song "Drip Drop". She later released her debut album, It's My War, which made its way into several European countries. Her second debut single "March On" was released in September.