Lester FlattBorn 19 June 1914. Died 11 May 1979
Lester Flatt
1914-06-19
Lester Flatt Biography (Wikipedia)
Lester Raymond Flatt (June 19, 1914 – May 11, 1979) was an American bluegrass guitarist and mandolinist, best known for his collaboration with banjo picker Earl Scruggs in The Foggy Mountain Boys (popularly known as "Flatt and Scruggs").
Flatt's career spanned multiple decades, breaking out as a member of Bill Monroe's band during the 1940s and including multiple solo and collaboration works exclusive of Scruggs. He first reached a mainstream audience through his performance on "The Ballad of Jed Clampett", the theme for the network television hit The Beverly Hillbillies, in the early 1960s.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lester Flatt Tracks
Foggy Mountain Breakdown
Don't Get Above Your Raisin
If I Should Wander Back Tonight
The Ballad Of Jed Clampett
Building On Sand
Down In The Flood
When My Blue Moon Turns To Gold Again
The Ballad Of Jed Clampett
Before I Met You
Get In Line Brother
Crying My Heart Our Over you
My Little Girl in Tennessee (feat. Earl Scruggs)
Can't Tell The Boys From the Girls
Foggy Mountain Breakdown
