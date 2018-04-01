Neurosis is an American avant-garde metal band based in Oakland, California. It was formed in 1985 by vocalist and guitarist Scott Kelly, bassist Dave Edwardson, and drummer Jason Roeder, initially as a hardcore punk band. Steve Von Till joined in 1989, replacing Chad Salter as second guitarist and vocalist. Beginning with their third studio album Souls at Zero (1992), the band developed a unique musical style crucial to the emergence of the post-metal and sludge metal genres.

Neurosis' lineup stabilized in 1995 with the addition of Noah Landis, who replaced Simon McIlroy on keyboards and electronics. That same year they formed the experimental music group Tribes of Neurot and in 1999 the record label Neurot Recordings. As of 2018, the band has released 12 studio albums, including a 2003 collaboration with Jarboe, and has garnered critical recognition. The BBC credited them with taking "heavy music to previously unimaginable spaces ... [and shaping] metal's definitive response to the 21st century."