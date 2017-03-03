Big Walnuts Yonder
Big Walnuts Yonder is an American indie rock supergroup formed in 2008. The band consists of bassist/vocalist Mike Watt from Minutemen, guitarist Nels Cline from Wilco, drummer Greg Saunier from Deerhoof, and guitarist/vocalist Nick Reinhart from Tera Melos. Big Walnuts Yonder's self-titled debut album was released on May 5, 2017 via Sargent House. The album was recorded in three days during the summer of 2014 in Brooklyn, New York City, and was produced by Tony Maimone.
