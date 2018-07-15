Jimmy RosenbergBorn 10 April 1980
Jimmy Rosenberg Biography (Wikipedia)
Joseph "Jimmy" Rosenberg (born 10 April 1980, Helmond) is a Dutch Sinto-Romani guitarist known for his virtuoso playing of gypsy jazz.
