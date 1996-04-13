George Mackay BrownBorn 17 October 1921. Died 13 April 1996
George Mackay Brown
1921-10-17
George Mackay Brown Biography (Wikipedia)
George Mackay Brown (17 October 1921 – 13 April 1996) was a Scottish poet, author and dramatist, whose work has a distinctly Orcadian character. He is considered one of the great Scottish poets of the 20th century.
George Mackay Brown Tracks
