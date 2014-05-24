Juliette Louise B. Pochin (born 1971) is a Welsh classically trained mezzo-soprano singer, composer/arranger, and record producer. She is known not only for her performances in operas and as a classical recitalist as well as for her recordings of operatically-styled crossover music. Morgan Pochin, the partnership which she formed with her husband James Morgan is known for their record productions for artists such as Katherine Jenkins and Alfie Boe, as well as their arrangements for film and television scores.