Willie Hunter50s-70s R&B singer. Born 24 March 1936. Died April 1978
Willie Hunter Tracks
Leaving Lerwick Harbour
Leaving Lerwick Harbour
Leaving Lerwick Harbour
2/4 MARCHES: THE BALKAN HILLS/LEAVING GLENURQUHART
The Cullivoe Band & Willie Hunter
2/4 MARCHES: THE BALKAN HILLS/LEAVING GLENURQUHART
2/4 MARCHES: THE BALKAN HILLS/LEAVING GLENURQUHART
March : Dr James Donaldson; Strathspey : The Laird o'Drumblair; Reel: The De'il
March : Dr James Donaldson; Strathspey : The Laird o'Drumblair; Reel: The De'il
Willie Hunter
March : Dr James Donaldson; Strathspey : The Laird o'Drumblair; Reel: The De'il
The Stonecourt; The Dandy Dancer; Jack's Pocket Ashtray
The Stonecourt; The Dandy Dancer; Jack's Pocket Ashtray
Willie Hunter
The Stonecourt; The Dandy Dancer; Jack's Pocket Ashtray
2/4 MARCHES: THE BALKAN HILLS/LEAVING GLENURQUHART
2/4 MARCHES: THE BALKAN HILLS/LEAVING GLENURQUHART
2/4 MARCHES: THE BALKAN HILLS/LEAVING GLENURQUHART
Duke O'Fife's Welcome to Deeside, The/Glen Grant Strathspey/The Gladstone Reel
Duke O'Fife's Welcome to Deeside, The/Glen Grant Strathspey/The Gladstone Reel
Willie Hunter
The Bantry Lasses/Peeler's Jacket/Music in th
The Bantry Lasses/Peeler's Jacket/Music in th
Willie Hunter
Love Of The Islands/Compliments To Dan R Macd
Love Of The Islands/Compliments To Dan R Macd
Willie Hunter
Arthur's Seat/ Eugene Stratton/ Madame Neruda
Arthur's Seat/ Eugene Stratton/ Madame Neruda
Willie Hunter
Willie Hunter Links
