Junior GiscombeBorn 6 June 1957
Junior Giscombe
1957-06-06
Junior Giscombe Biography (Wikipedia)
Norman Washington "Junior" Giscombe (born 6 June 1957) is an English singer-songwriter (frequently known simply by the mononym, Junior) who was one of the first British R&B artists to be successful in the United States. He is best known for his 1982 hit single, "Mama Used to Say".
Junior Giscombe Performances & Interviews
- Junior joins Sara Coxhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02g4x82.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02g4x82.jpg2014-12-31T12:02:00.000ZJunior Giscombe, who had a hit with Mama Used To Say, joins Sara Cox to look back on the 80s.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02g4xcx
Junior joins Sara Cox
Junior Giscombe Tracks
Mama Used To Say
Junior Giscombe
Mama Used To Say
Mama Used To Say
Last played on
Mama Used To Say
Jools Holland & His Rhythm & Blues Orchestra
Mama Used To Say
Mama Used To Say
Last played on
Mama Used To Say
Junior Giscombe
Mama Used To Say
Mama Used To Say
Last played on
Do You Really
Junior Giscombe
Do You Really
Do You Really
Last played on
Junior Giscombe Links
