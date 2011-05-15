LincLinc, The Rapper, Linc.
20 year old Lincoln Savage, a.k.a. Linc, is an experimental lyricist, hailing from North east Lincolnshire/born in London.
Linc recorded his first professional track in January 2011, titled Mars, which he uploaded to BBC Introducing in February. Mars jumped up the ranks of the BBC, via MistaJam at 1Xtra, right into the hands of Radio 1, earning him a slot on the playlist and the chance to perform at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Carlisle.
Mars (feat. Anjlee Desai )
Swaggeristic
