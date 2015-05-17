TriptykonFormed 2008
Triptykon
2008
Triptykon Biography (Wikipedia)
Triptykon is a Swiss extreme gothic metal band from Zürich, formed in 2008 by Thomas Gabriel Fischer, founding member of the pioneering heavy metal bands Hellhammer, Celtic Frost and Apollyon Sun.
Triptykon Tracks
Aurorae
Triptykon
Aurorae
Aurorae
Last played on
Tree of Suffocating Souls
Triptykon
Tree of Suffocating Souls
Breathing
Triptykon
Breathing
Breathing
Last played on
Shatter
Triptykon
Shatter
Shatter
Last played on
Myopic Empire
Triptykon
Myopic Empire
Myopic Empire
Last played on
A Thousand Lies
Triptykon
A Thousand Lies
Abyss Within My Soul
Triptykon
Abyss Within My Soul
