Third WorldJamaican reggae fusion band. Formed 1973
Third World
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqstl.jpg
1973
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a9355030-319f-4d1b-8798-adaf43f85112
Third World Biography (Wikipedia)
Third World is a Jamaican reggae fusion band formed in 1973. Their sound is influenced by soul, funk and disco. Although it has undergone several line-up changes, Stephen "Cat" Coore and Richard Daley have been constant members.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Third World Tracks
Sort by
Now That We Found Love
Third World
Now That We Found Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqstl.jpglink
Dancing On The Floor (Hooked On Love)
Third World
Dancing On The Floor (Hooked On Love)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqstl.jpglink
Dancing On The Floor (Hooked On Love)
Last played on
Give The People What They Need
Third World
Give The People What They Need
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqstl.jpglink
Give The People What They Need
Last played on
Dancing On The Floor
Third World
Dancing On The Floor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqstl.jpglink
Dancing On The Floor
Last played on
Loving You Is Easy
Third World
Loving You Is Easy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqstl.jpglink
Loving You Is Easy
Last played on
Now That We Found Love (12" Version)
Third World
Now That We Found Love (12" Version)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqstl.jpglink
Cool Meditation
Third World
Cool Meditation
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqstl.jpglink
Cool Meditation
Last played on
Now That We've Found Love DJ Edit
Third World
Now That We've Found Love DJ Edit
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqstl.jpglink
Now That We've Found Love DJ Edit
Last played on
Ride On - Hammersmith Odeon 1982
Third World
Ride On - Hammersmith Odeon 1982
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqstl.jpglink
Ride On - Hammersmith Odeon 1982
I Wake Up Cryin' Again - Hammersmith Odeon 1982
Third World
I Wake Up Cryin' Again - Hammersmith Odeon 1982
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqstl.jpglink
Jah Hah Children Moving Up - Hammersmith Odeon 1982
Third World
Jah Hah Children Moving Up - Hammersmith Odeon 1982
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqstl.jpglink
96 Degrees In The Shade
Third World
96 Degrees In The Shade
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqstl.jpglink
96 Degrees In The Shade
Last played on
Third World Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist