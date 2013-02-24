Q and Not UFormed 1998. Disbanded September 2005
Q and Not U
1998
Q and Not U Biography (Wikipedia)
Q and Not U was a post-hardcore band from Washington, D.C., signed to Dischord Records. Members John Davis, Harris Klahr, Christopher Richards, and Matt Borlik formed the band in 1998. After Borlik's departure following the release of their first album, the band went on to record two more critically acclaimed LPs as a three-piece, exploring aspects of dance-punk and other disparate musical styles. Q and Not U disbanded in September 2005 after completing their touring commitments and a short farewell stand at Washington, D.C. venue The Black Cat.
Q and Not U Tracks
Soft Pyramids
Q and Not U
Soft Pyramids
Soft Pyramids
Last played on
Wonderful People
Q and Not U
Wonderful People
Wonderful People
Last played on
