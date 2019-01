Moten had a long career as a sideman from the early 1940s, including with Hot Lips Page, Jerry Jerome, Red Allen (1942–49, 1955–65 intermittently), Eddie South, Stuff Smith, Arnett Cobb, Ella Fitzgerald, Wilbur De Paris (1956–57), Buster Bailey, Roy Eldridge, and Dakota Staton (1961–63). Though he never recorded as a leader, he continued performing nearly until the time of his death.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia