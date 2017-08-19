Benny MotenJazz bassist. Born 30 November 1916. Died 27 March 1977
Benny Moten
1916-11-30
Benny Moten Biography (Wikipedia)
Benny Moten (November 30, 1916 – March 27, 1977) was an American jazz bassist.
Moten had a long career as a sideman from the early 1940s, including with Hot Lips Page, Jerry Jerome, Red Allen (1942–49, 1955–65 intermittently), Eddie South, Stuff Smith, Arnett Cobb, Ella Fitzgerald, Wilbur De Paris (1956–57), Buster Bailey, Roy Eldridge, and Dakota Staton (1961–63). Though he never recorded as a leader, he continued performing nearly until the time of his death.
Benny Moten Tracks
