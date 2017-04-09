Herbie StewardJazz saxophonist. Born 7 May 1926. Died 9 August 2003
Herbie Steward
1926-05-07
Herbie Steward Biography (Wikipedia)
Herbert Bickford "Herbie" Steward (May 7, 1926 Los Angeles – August 9, 2003 Clearlake, California) was an American jazz saxophonist. He was widely known for being one of the tenor saxophone players in Four Brothers, part of Woody Herman's Second Herd.
Four Brothers (feat. Stan Getz, Zoot Sims, Serge Chaloff & Herbie Steward)
Woody Herman
