The Canadian SweetheartsCountry duo. Formed 1956. Disbanded 1967
The Canadian Sweethearts
1956
The Canadian Sweethearts Biography (Wikipedia)
The Canadian Sweethearts, sometimes known as Bob & Lucille, were a Canadian singing duo, who were popular during the 1960s, disbanding in 1977. The duo consisted of vocalist Lucille Starr, and her guitar playing husband, Bob Regan. They are best known for the rockabilly song, "Eeny Meeny Miney Moe." Their contribution to the genre has been recognized by the Rockabilly Hall of Fame.
The Canadian Sweethearts Tracks
Are You Mine
