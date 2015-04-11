The Canadian Sweethearts, sometimes known as Bob & Lucille, were a Canadian singing duo, who were popular during the 1960s, disbanding in 1977. The duo consisted of vocalist Lucille Starr, and her guitar playing husband, Bob Regan. They are best known for the rockabilly song, "Eeny Meeny Miney Moe." Their contribution to the genre has been recognized by the Rockabilly Hall of Fame.