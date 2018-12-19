One DoveFormed 1991. Disbanded 1996
One Dove
1991
One Dove Biography (Wikipedia)
One Dove were a Scottish electronic music group active in the early 1990s, consisting of Dot Allison, Ian Carmichael and Jim McKinven, a former member of Berlin Blondes and Altered Images.
One Dove Tracks
White Love
One Dove
White Love
White Love
White Love (Radio Mix)
One Dove
White Love (Radio Mix)
White Love (Radio Mix)
Breakdown
One Dove
Breakdown
Breakdown
Fallen (Darkest Hour)
One Dove
Fallen (Darkest Hour)
Fallen (Darkest Hour)
Transient Truth (Old Toys Dub)
One Dove
Transient Truth (Old Toys Dub)
Transient Truth (Old Toys Dub)
White Love Clip
One Dove
White Love Clip
White Love Clip
