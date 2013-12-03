Dead Letter CircusFormed 2004
Dead Letter Circus
2004
Dead Letter Circus Biography (Wikipedia)
Dead Letter Circus are an alternative rock band from Brisbane, Queensland, Australia. Their 2010 debut album This Is the Warning debuted at No. 2 on the Australian album charts and spawned a number of singles that were played heavily on radio, and was later certified Gold and voted by listeners into Triple J's Hottest 100 Albums of All Time, at number 86. The band's third studio album, Aesthesis, was released on August 14, 2015.
Dead Letter Circus Tracks
I Am
Dead Letter Circus
I Am
I Am
Cage (VENT Remix)
Dead Letter Circus
Cage (VENT Remix)
Cage (VENT Remix)
