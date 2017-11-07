Joseph SchillingerBorn 1 September 1895. Died 23 March 1943
1895-09-01
Joseph Moiseyevich Schillinger (Russian: Иосиф Моисеевич Шиллингер, 1 September [O.S. 20 August] 1895 (other sources: 31 August [O.S. 19 August] 1895) – 23 March 1943) was a composer, music theorist, and composition teacher who originated the Schillinger System of Musical Composition. He was born in Kharkiv, in the Kharkov Governorate of the Russian Empire (present-day Ukraine) and died in New York City.
"The First Airphonic Suite" for theremin and orchestra
