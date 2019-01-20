Jim CausleyBorn 31 October 1980
Jim Causley Biography (Wikipedia)
Jim Causley is an English folk singer, songwriter, and musician from Devon who specializes in the traditional songs and music of the West Country.
The Tythe Pig
A Song of Truth
Will I See Thee More
Timothy Winters
Glorious Devon Morning
City of Trees
Pride Of The Moor
Green Lanes
Lady Jane Grey
The Man You Know
I Am The Song
Summer's End
Out With My Gun In The Morning (feat. Jim Causley)
The Money Came In
Python on Piccolo
Good Morning Mr Croco-Doco-Dile
Wild Rover
I Don't Want To Grumble
The Perranporth Pet Shop
Colonel Fazackerley
Here We Go Round the Round House
Gwindra
My Young Man's a Cornishman
Home
Old Uncle Whiteway
Illogan Highway
Banks of the Tale
Gabbro Bowl/The Peninsula Prayer
Back In The Day
The Road to Combebow
Gabbro Bowl/The Peninsula
