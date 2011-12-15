Reminiscent of early Massive Attack, the funkier side of De la Soul and the ambience and vocal punch of Faithless, Tiger Shadow started life in Leeds as the Home Studio project of Jim Tycho (Synths, Acoustic Guitars & Bass) & Komla MC (Vocals) back in early 2008.

They entered their first two collaborations into a Sandman magazine competition which gave them their first and second gigs at the Leeds & Reading Festivals on the BBC Introducing stage.

Dave Pearson (Guitars) & Karim Nashar (Drums) were drafted into the band in quick-time to play at the festivals, as they are musicians whom Jim & Komla have jammed with on and off over the last 10 years.