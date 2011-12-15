Tiger ShadowFormed 18 July 2008
Tiger Shadow Biography (BBC)
Reminiscent of early Massive Attack, the funkier side of De la Soul and the ambience and vocal punch of Faithless, Tiger Shadow started life in Leeds as the Home Studio project of Jim Tycho (Synths, Acoustic Guitars & Bass) & Komla MC (Vocals) back in early 2008.
They entered their first two collaborations into a Sandman magazine competition which gave them their first and second gigs at the Leeds & Reading Festivals on the BBC Introducing stage.
Dave Pearson (Guitars) & Karim Nashar (Drums) were drafted into the band in quick-time to play at the festivals, as they are musicians whom Jim & Komla have jammed with on and off over the last 10 years.
Tiger Shadow Biography (Wikipedia)
Tiger Shadow are an English alternative hip hop band from Leeds, composed of Jim Tycho (synthesizers, bass, guitar, backing vocals, orchestration) and Komla MC (lyrics, lead vocals, drum programming & percussion). They have also performed live with singer Lynsey Cawthra, guitarists Ser Nik and Dave Pearson, as well as drummers and percussionists Sheikh Sticks and Karim Nashar.
Komla was born in Ghana where he spent most of his childhood, and moved to England in his teenage years. Jim Tycho is originally from Southport (near Liverpool). They both met in Leeds in approximately 2001 while jamming with mutual friends and have continued to make music together ever since. The band officially formed in early 2008 and are described as a genre-crossing collective mixing electronica and jazz with hip hop, while also including elements of funk, reggae, trip hop, indie and world music.
Tiger Shadow Tracks
