Henderson Chambers (May 1, 1908 in Alexandria, Louisiana – October 19, 1967 in New York City) was an American jazz trombonist.

Chambers studied at Leland College and Morehouse College, then joined Neil Montgomery's band in 1931. He played in Nashville with Doc Banks in 1932, then with Jack Jackson's Pullman Porters, Speed Webb, Zack Whyte, and Al Sears in Kentucky.

After two years with Tiny Bradshaw in the middle of the 1930s, Chambers moved to New York City, where he played with Chris Columbus at the Savoy Ballroom in 1939-40. Following this he played with Louis Armstrong, a gig which lasted until 1943. Later in the 1940s he worked with Don Redman, Sy Oliver, Lucky Millinder, and Count Basie; in the 1950s he spent time with Cab Calloway, Doc Cheatham, Duke Ellington, and Mercer Ellington. He also did work as a studio musician. After joining Ray Charles's band from 1961 to 1963, Chambers played with Basie again through 1966, then played with Edgar Battle shortly before his death of a heart attack in 1967.