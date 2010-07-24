MaloryShoegazing band from Germany. Formed 1995
Malory
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1995
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a9244555-f2c3-4781-b2c4-61b5f959fdef
Malory Tracks
Sort by
Dragon In You
Malory
Dragon In You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dragon In You
Last played on
Sarah
Malory
Sarah
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sarah
Last played on
seret love
Malory
seret love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
seret love
Last played on
Upcoming Events
28
Feb
2019
Malory
The Borderline, London, UK
Malory Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist