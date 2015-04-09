Sharon RobinsonCellist. Born 2 December 1949
Sharon Robinson
1949-12-02
Sharon Robinson Biography (Wikipedia)
Sharon Hall Robinson (born December 2, 1949) is an American cellist. She has had a highly successful performing career, both as a concert solo artist and as a member of the Kalichstein-Laredo-Robinson Trio, and has recorded extensively.
Sharon Robinson Tracks
