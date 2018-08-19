Lonely the Brave are an English alternative rock band from Cambridge. They were formed in 2008. The members include Jack Bennett (vocals), Mark Trotter (guitar), Gavin Edgeley (drums), Andrew Bushnen (bass), and Ross Smithwick (guitar) who joined the band in 2014. The band takes inspiration from an eclectic set of sources, such as Bruce Springsteen, Pearl Jam and Deftones. One journalist remarked that this culminates into "Biffy Clyro-shaped stadium rock".

Joel Mason departed the band after he was arrested for an alleged sexual assault. The charges were later dropped.

On the 11th March 2018 the band announced, via a heart felt email to fans, that David Jakes would be leaving for mental health reasons. In August 2018, he was subsequently replaced by Jack Bennett.