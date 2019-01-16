Blandine VerletBorn 27 February 1942. Died 30 December 2018
1942-02-27
Blandine Verlet (27 February 1942 – 30 December 2018) was a French harpsichordist and a harpsichord teacher, who is known internationally for her recordings of works by François Couperin.
Les baricades misterieuses (Pièces de clavecin, Ordre 6)
François Couperin
Les baricades misterieuses (Pièces de clavecin, Ordre 6)
Les baricades misterieuses (Pièces de clavecin, Ordre 6)
Les Barricades Mysterieuses
François Couperin
Les Barricades Mysterieuses
Les Barricades Mysterieuses
Concerto for four keyboards BWV1065
Johann Sebastian Bach
Concerto for four keyboards BWV1065
Concerto for four keyboards BWV1065
Sonata in A for violin and harpsichord K.12
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Sonata in A for violin and harpsichord K.12
Sonata in A for violin and harpsichord K.12
Keyboard Suite in E major, HWV 430
George Frideric Handel
Keyboard Suite in E major, HWV 430
Keyboard Suite in E major, HWV 430
Les Folies francoises, ou les Dominos, from 3rd Book of Harpsichord Pieces
François Couperin
Les Folies francoises, ou les Dominos, from 3rd Book of Harpsichord Pieces
Les Folies francoises, ou les Dominos, from 3rd Book of Harpsichord Pieces
Passacaille (Pièces de clavecin, Ordre No 8)
François Couperin
Passacaille (Pièces de clavecin, Ordre No 8)
Passacaille (Pièces de clavecin, Ordre No 8)
Second Book of harpsichord pieces: Huitileme Ordre - Passacaille
François Couperin
Second Book of harpsichord pieces: Huitileme Ordre - Passacaille
Second Book of harpsichord pieces: Huitileme Ordre - Passacaille
