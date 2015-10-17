Locomondo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a91975d3-b17f-4509-b68b-1dbb30f62dd8
Locomondo Biography (Wikipedia)
Locomondo is one of the most known and successful bands in Greece.
The 6-member band fronted by Markos Koumaris, the main songwriter and composer of the group, fuses Reggae, Ska and Caribbean sounds with greek lyrics and greek traditional musical elements.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Locomondo Tracks
Sort by
Magic Carpet
The Slackers
Magic Carpet
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Magic Carpet
Last played on
Locomondo Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist