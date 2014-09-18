Cedella MarleyBorn 23 August 1967
Cedella Marley
1967-08-23
Cedella Marley (born 23 August 1967) is a Jamaican singer, dancer, fashion designer, actress, and entrepreneur. She is the first-born daughter of reggae singers Bob Marley and Rita Marley and the mother of Skip Marley.
Strike Hard (Reggae Girlz)
Stephen Marley
Strike Hard (Reggae Girlz)
Strike Hard (Reggae Girlz)
